Prince Harry Caught Hurrying Meghan Markle Along & Grabbing Her Butt During Red Carpet Appearance!

Naughty, naughty!

Prince Harry was caught grabbing Meghan Markle‘s butt during a rare red carpet appearance! On Thursday, the couple stepped out to attend the Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York City, where they won the Humanitarians of the Year award. The Suits alum looked stunning in a black pantsuit, matching her hubby’s black suit.

They posed for sweet photos as a duo before greeting others. At that point, the Duke of Sussex wrapped his arm around his wife’s backside, landing on her booty! Hah!

The With Love, Meghan star wasn’t having it, though. She shifted her position and seemed to tell him something, prompting a laugh as he placed his hand higher on her back. Check it out:

His cheeky smile! He knew what he was doing! LOLz!

Other moments on the carpet didn’t look quite as loved-up, though. According to DailyMail.com, Harry was eager to exit the carpet as the mother of two lingered by herself. He seemingly told her, “Come on now.” Awkward. Despite some possible tension, one source speculated the actress was on her best behavior:

“She seems to be making a real effort to look demure, not overshadow him the whole red carpet.”

While accepting their award, the duo spoke about the dangers of social media for children. Referencing their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, the Duchess expressed:

“They’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming.”

She continued:

“Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

The Invictus Games founder agreed we’ve reached a “pivotal moment” to “protect children and support families in the digital age.” See their full speech:

Their appearance came as King Charles III and Prince William were out together in London.

Thoughts?

