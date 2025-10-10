Prince Harry's Alleged Stalker Could Force King Charles To Cave On Security Rift!

Oh no! Some SCARY recent incidents might force King Charles III‘s hand — and he may finally help Prince Harry get back his full-time security in the UK.

According to The Sun on Monday, an alleged “stalker” was found hiding in a hotel toilet just 20 minutes before he was set to arrive at the WellChild Awards on September 8 — that’s when he was back in London and reunited with Charles for the first time in over a year.

Apparently, people overheard the woman mumbling “odd comments” about Harry in the bathroom at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, and security had to be called.

She was kicked out right before Harry arrived — and she was even seen in pictures right next to his car! Police and security dogs had already left after completing a security sweep.

Prince Harry's stalker 'was found hiding in toilets just 20 minutes before he arrived at event' https://t.co/fD162kwJtN — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 6, 2025

Two days later, Harry’s staff reportedly had to “body-block” the same woman as Harry left Imperial College‘s Centre for Blast Injury Studies. A source expressed:

“There was no police presence or close protection. It was left to two staffers from his office to intervene. This time they got lucky.”

The alleged stalker is believed to have mental health problems. She’s supposedly on a list of “fixated individuals” that Harry’s private security team is aware of. She reportedly even followed Harry and Meghan Markle to Nigeria last May!

(Also, unimportant, but where do these people get the time and money to follow people to Nigeria?! Just saying…)

It’s scary this woman was able to get so close to him this time! Even scarier when you consider his apparently lack of security… The Duke of Sussex famously lost his automatic police protection when he left the royal family. He’s been fighting for it back ever since, but lost his court battle. It’s one of the big things that deepened his estrangement from his father… who may finally give in and help reinstate his son’s security!

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards predicted as much, telling the outlet on Wednesday the alleged stalker may make Charles feel like he needs to step in. Though the insider didn’t exactly want that to happen, dissing:

“Harry’s not a member of the royal family anymore.”

Despite the fact that on two recent occasions the woman has managed to get within feet of the Invictus Games founder? The photographer didn’t think that necessarily warranted a change:

“I mean, every day you pick a paper up, someone’s got a stalker. Myleene Klass has got a stalker. I mean, do they deserve protection from them? As the late queen said, you can’t be half in and half out of the royal family. You’re out and he’s out.”

But they are family, after all. If you have a way to keep someone safe, wouldn’t you want to do so?

Harry’s currently being protected by former Scotland Yard security staff, who Arthur believes are doing a great job of keeping him safe and navigating tricky situations like these:

“I don’t think he should get the government to the Home Office to protect him. I think he’s got these minders with him now and they did a brilliant job. I think it’s got a bit overplayed.”

That said, per sources for DailyMail.com, Metropolitan Police voluntarily provided personal security for Harry during his UK trip last month. Senior Met officers are said to have “acted on their own initiative” to offer protection for the day of the WellChild Awards due to the fact it was a highly publicized event and many children would be in attendance.

Harry had to fund his own security for the remainder of the trip, something that made him feel “abandoned,” according to a friend who told The Telegraph that the 41-year-old was aware how his fame put those around him in danger:

“It should not be left to two office staff to act as extra eyes and ears or provide a physical barrier. That should not happen. It is only going to take one motivated, lone individual for this to go south very quickly.”

Sadly, that’s so true…

However, this continues to be a hot topic with many different sides. TalkTV contributor Samara Gill insisted “taxpayer-funded security is for service and not for celebrity.” She also argued Harry’s motive was mostly out of jealousy of Prince William:

“He needs to make up his mind. I think the taxpayer-funded security is very much, ‘My brother has that, I want that, too.’ And he’s not servicing the country, so he doesn’t deserve it.”

Hmm. We’ll see if Charles thinks differently know that there seems to be more of an imminent threat. In the meantime, we hope Harry and his team stay safe! This has to have been unnerving!

Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]