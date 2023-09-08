Prince Harry Goes Solo Honoring Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II One Year After Her Death

Prince Harry had some sweet words to say about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old returned to the UK for the annual WellChild Awards — and he was all by himself. Meghan Markle did not make the trip with him across the pond for the ceremony this time. We can imagine having no support system surrounding him must have been hard, given it’s the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death on Friday. The royals, especially Prince William and Princess Catherine, won’t even extend an olive branch and allow him to mourn with the family during this painful time. Oof.

But no matter what is going on with the family, Harry made sure to honor Queen Elizabeth in his own way by delivering a heartfelt speech. While presenting the Inspirational Child Award at the event, Harry took a moment to pay tribute to his grandmother. He expressed:

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year, as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Wow. Harry and Meghan were supposed to attend the awards last year. However, the plans changed when they received the news of her majesty’s deteriorating health. He rushed to Balmoral to be by her side, but he sadly did not make it in time. So tough…

