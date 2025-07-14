OMG! Prince Harry & King Charles' Aides Meet For ‘Secret Peace Summit’ -- Is This The End Of The Feud?

We did not see this coming!

Prince Harry and King Charles III have taken a MAJOR step toward reconciliation after years of estrangement! The royals’ aides were just spotted meeting up for a very important convo!

According to DailyMail.com on Sunday, His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex’s closest confidants were seen gathering for a “secret peace summit” in London last week. Photos show Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new Chief Communications Officer, Meredith Maines, meeting up with Tobyn Andreae, Charles’ Communications Secretary. Liam Maguire, who is in charge of UK press for the Archewell founders, was also there!

The group met up at the private members’ club Royal Over-Seas League on Wednesday afternoon, where they sat and chatted over drinks on the first-floor garden terrace before eventually moving inside to continue their conversation. Tobyn even showed up with a gift from Berry Bros. & Rudd, a wine and spirits shop the royal family has used for years. They were really all on their best behavior for the get-together!

Seems hopeful, right? A source even told the outlet this is a positive sign for a future reconciliation, sharing:

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.”

As for what the gathering was all about, the insider added:

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

We bet it was a bit of a test — at least on Charles’ team’s part! Trust issues are a huge reason the monarch has been hesitant to let Harry back into the fold, so if something the trio shared leaks to the press, that could be the end of these peace talks!

Acknowledging that a reunion is far from a done deal yet, the source said the meeting was just the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.” The source elaborated:

“Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

It sounds quite promising!

With all that said, another source is downplaying the meeting. An insider told Page Six that Meredith was in London for a routine visit as part of ongoing planning as she adjusts to her new role. She specifically wanted to connect with her British team members for the first time, including the communications team, media, stakeholders, and senior figures linked to Harry’s patronages. But, c’mon, meeting up with Charles’ team seems like the biggest deal!

The Invictus Games founder has been really open about wanting to reconcile with the 76-year-old, especially as he continues his cancer treatment. Prince William has been a lot less willing to forgive him for the many family secrets he has let slip since stepping away from his working role in 2020. But if Charles is willing to give a reunion a try, maybe the whole family will get on board?? At the very least, it would be nice for Harry and Charles to connect amid the latter’s health battle. We’ll see if this turns into something real!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]