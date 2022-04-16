Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Meetings With Queen Elizabeth And Prince Charles!

New details have emerged about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit with the royals…

As we previously reported, the couple had stopped by London to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. According to Dailymail.com, Harry had offered to make a stop-over to see his grandmother following their last encounter at Prince Philip’s funeral. But it turns out that Her Majesty may have had something up her sleeve for the pair’s first joint trip together since leaving their royal duties in 2020.

While Queen Elizabeth gladly welcomed the visit with Harry and Meghan, she did have some stipulations before they could have an audience with her: the 37-year-old would have to see Prince Charles first. Harry and Meghan (obviously) agreed to her terms, meeting the father at around 10 a.m. However, it was a fleeting visit — only lasting for 15 minutes. Sources also told Dailymail.com that Camilla Parker Bowles came in about halfway through.

The queen clearly saw an opportunity for the father and son to clear the air as their relationship has become increasingly strained ever since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. While things have not been great between the two, Charles is said to be willing to try and fix his relationship with Harry. A close friend to the Prince of Wales told the outlet:

“He loves his son and he has been broken-hearted by everything that has taken place, although he fears history repeating itself with Harry just as it did with Princess Diana. But he also wants to keep the door open and keep talking, something he still regrets not doing with Diana.”

After they said goodbye to his father, he and Meghan headed to the Queen’s private apartment where Dailymail.com reported the mood had been more relaxed. Another insider spilled:

“He has always had the ability to make her laugh and she loves that about him. To this day whenever she hears that Harry is on the phone her eyes light up.”

Although these meetings seem to be the first steps at the royal family making peace, it sounds like Meghan and Harry’s attempt at reconciliation may not have been entirely genuine. Certain royal critics think they were actually “exploiting the Queen for Netflix.” In case you didn’t know, the duo had a camera crew with them while meeting the Ukraine team at the Invictus Games in order to film content for their upcoming documentary. However, sources believe they also brought along the cameras to grab footage of their talks with the fam. Royal biographer Tom Bower previously told Dailymail.com:

“I have no doubt it was all done for their Netflix documentary. The Queen’s advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the Royal Family’s worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers.”

Who knows, y’all, we might get a peek into the inneresting conversation between the Sussexes and Charles if they did end up filming their peace talks with the royals! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

