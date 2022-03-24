Meghan Markle FINALLY Reveals What Her $23 Million Podcast Will Be About!

Nearly two years after signing a $23 million deal with Spotify to produce exclusive content alongside her husband Prince Harry and their company Archewell Audio, Meghan Markle has finally announced her very first series!

A trailer for the podcast titled Archetypes dropped on the streamer Thursday. In the short clip, the Duchess of Sussex explains that the series will put a spotlight on female stereotypes. Through conversations with historians, experts, and women who have experienced being typecast, Meghan plans to investigate “labels that try to hold women back.”

Denouncing the many offensive terms women have been called in the media and beyond, the Suits alum explains in the trailer:

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Seems like an interesting topic for Meghan given all the sexism she’s dealt with in the public eye! The 40-year-old mom of two added:

“This is Archetypes – the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Archetypes is set to launch this summer, though a specific date was not given. This announcement comes after the royal couple was slammed for hardly producing anything after inking the rich deal. Before this trailer, they have only published one holiday special — and that was in 2020!

It’s good to see they’re finally prepared to put in the work! Now Spotify better hope people tune in to hear what Markle and her guests have to say or they might start get that buyer’s remorse on this hefty investment!

Will YOU be one of Meghan’s listeners? Let us know and listen for yourself at the 0:18 mark (below)!

