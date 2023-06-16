Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $25 Million Spotify Deal Is OVER!

Welp! This may be some distressing news for you Archetypes fans…

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s $25 million deal with Spotify is coming to an end pretty soon — and the sources are conflicting as to what really went down. On Thursday, according to one person familiar with the situation for Variety, it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who wanted to move their Archewell Audio productions away from Spotify and branch out and find a different home for their projects.

On the other hand, though, another insider claims Spotify is disappointed with what Harry and Meghan have brought to the table — this is a story we’ve definitely heard before. They only got one show out of this deal, and even though Meg’s podcast rocketed to number one all over the world multiple times, it would make sense why the company feels like this just isn’t enough for them.

Plus, it’s been three years! That’s a long time for a deal to go on without some more shows, all things considered.

Reps for both Spotify and Archewell Audio declined to comment on the matter, so this is just a waiting game to see if — and when — they part ways. Although, we can’t say this was an unexpected decision…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

