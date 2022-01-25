Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ignore Expensive Podcast Deal As Spotify Takes 'Matters Into Their Own Hands'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the hot seat after not producing any content for Spotify in over a year, despite signing an £18 million deal! That’s $25 million!!

According to insiders who spoke to The Sun, the streaming giant has been waiting months now for the royals to finally produce material as part of their expensive deal, but the company is now forced to take “matters into their own hands.”

As Perezcious readers know, Harry and Meghan inked a deal with Spotify in late 2020 to produce content through their company Archewell. In December 2020, they even released a 35-minute holiday special featuring their firstborn Archie, as well as celebrity guests Elton John and James Corden. But since then they’ve been silent on the platform!

Last year, Spotify announced that fans could be looking forward to a “full-scale” launch from the couple, and yet…. nothing. So rather than waiting around for them to get their act together, the company is taking charge by hiring a team of people to help produce new shows!

Spotify has already sent around applications to in-house staff to find people to work on creating a new show for Archewell Audio that will feature “the voices of high profile women.” Contracts are said to be six-month in length and based in Los Angeles. Spotify’s production arm, Gimlet Projects, released a description of the senior producer role up for grabs, saying:

“We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women. The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture.”

There’s no word yet on how Harry and Meghan feel about this hiring decision, or why they’ve been incredibly slow to start podcasting in the first place. It’s not like they’ve been hiding from the media. They certainly made time to sit down for an at-length convo with Oprah Winfrey to divulge all their grievances about the royal family last year. The Duke of Sussex also appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, another exclusive Spotify series.

Interestingly, they even hired podcast producer Rebecca Sananes as their Head of Audio last year… so, surely, they must have something in the works if they’ve been bothering to pay her all this time without releasing anything!

Evidently, Spotify is not so confident in its stars. One source told the outlet:

“Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands. Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify’s side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honour their contract.”

We can’t blame the streamer for getting antsy! Since the pair has only recorded one short podcast since signing their deal, it essentially means they were paid $673,680 for each minute they spoke during that episode. Damn!

If the royals are seemingly ignoring this deal, we can’t help but wonder how things are going with their Netflix contract too!! It shouldn’t be that hard to produce a few podcasts — even if the content is as laid back as their holiday special — so are they just falling victim to perfectionism? Or are they really ignoring the deal altogether? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

