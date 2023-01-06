Prince Harry Regrets Watching Meghan Markle's Suits Sex Scenes -- And Alleges Palace Asked For Her Storylines To Be Changed!

Don’t expect Prince Harry to binge-watch Meghan Markle’s show Suits anytime soon!

As you know, the Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane, an attorney who falls in love with Patrick J. Adams’ character Mike Ross on the USA Network show. So naturally, there are bound to be a few steamy scenes between the love interests – something Prince Harry wasn’t entirely a fan of! In his upcoming memoir Spare, the 38-year-old confessed at start of their relationship, he became curious and made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online.” He added:

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live.”

In fact, Harry said he needed “electric-shock therapy” to erase the sex scenes from his mind! Yikes! We can imagine it was pretty uncomfortable to see his partner being intimate with another man on-screen! To make it even more awkward, it turns out the prince isn’t the only one who is familiar with Suits.

When Meghan and Harry became an item, Harry claimed Prince William told him to “f**k off” – not because he necessarily disapproved of the relationship (at first) but because he and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton were obsessed with the show! He recalled:

“I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits. All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”

While William and Catherine loved the series, the palace wasn’t too thrilled about what went down on the show while Meghan was dating Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex claimed they often asked to tweak her character’s storylines and the dialogue, writing:

“The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”

Eventually, it became too hard for Meghan to continue on the series — especially with the palace trying to control the show’s narrative. After the couple became engaged in 2017, it was revealed the actress would be written off Suits after season seven. Harry expressed of that time:

“Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew — loved Canada. On the other hand life there had become untenable.”

Who knows! We could have seen a little more of Rachel Zane if the palace didn’t step in! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Suits/Peacock, MEGA/WENN]