Prince Harry Says That ‘Some People’ Want Him Dead! And He Warns King Charles, If Anything Happens To His Children With Meghan Markle: “Look Where The Responsibility Lies”! Prince Harry is so afraid for his life! Related Posts Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry! Prince Harry Won’t Shut up! He Now Is Saying: JoJo Siwa Is A Liar! Discusses Love Bombing, Clarifies Her Sexuality, Denies Emotional Cheating, And Reveals That Chris Hughes: Prince Harry Goes OFF After Losing Court Case! Blames King, Says Dad 'Won't Speak To Me', Declares He'll Never Bring Meghan & Kids Back To UK! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 02, 2025 14:29pm PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia King Charles Meghan Markle PerezTV Prince Harry YouTube