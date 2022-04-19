Prince Harry Shares Deets Of His Surprise Visit With Queen Elizabeth Amid Rumors Of HUGE Invitation!

Is this the beginning of peace for the Windsors at last? And in time for Queen Elizabeth‘s 70th anniversary celebration??

As you probably heard by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise pit stop on their way to this year’s Invictus Games, visiting Harry’s father and grandmother — and hopefully mending fences along the way.

While we’ve heard a few deets about the visit from sources in the know — for instance that it was at the Queen’s behest that Harry met with Prince Charles — we still know precious little about the actual content of the meetings. (Though perhaps one day we’ll see footage of it in a Netflix doc, eh?)

Now Harry has broken the ice, however, saying that it was “great” to see his grandmother — and that she was as supportive as ever of the Games. He told the BBC on Monday:

“She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Awww! The short trip was his first time back to see Her Majesty in person in over two years. But it seems to have been a productive meeting.

In fact, according to sources spilling to The Telegraph on Monday morning, it was enough to get Harry and Meghan a HUGE invitation back! No, not to their previous positions in the Royal family, but to the Platinum Jubilee!

For those who don’t know, Elizabeth II has become the first monarch to ever reach 70 years on the throne — and the festivities in her honor should be one for the books. And if this invite is real — and they accept — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear ON THE BALCONY along with the rest of the family during the celebration! While this wouldn’t technically involve a formal role in the Trooping The Colour, they’d be in all the photos, one big happy family. If that isn’t a symbol of a clan coming back together, we don’t know what would be!

Aides said this would be a “leap of faith” for both sides, so it happening would be a terrific sign of peace indeed. And, as sources told the outlet, it would mean a lot to the 95-year-old matriarch on her special day.

It’ll mean a lot to the entire nation if it happens. What to YOU think? Will the Queen’s wishes come true??

