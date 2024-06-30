Prince Harry UNDER FIRE After He's Announced As Recipient Of Award Honoring US War Hero Pat Tillman!

Prince Harry is set to receive a big award next month, but one fan in particular is NOT happy about it — and that’s the mother of US hero and former NFL player Pat Tillman, for whom the award is named. Pat was a NFL safety who enlisted in the Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, by the way.

Here’s the deal. The Duke of Sussex was chosen to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYs for his work making the world a better place through the Invictus Games and military service in Afghanistan. On the honor, the 39-year-old said per the New York Post:

“This one is for our entire service community.”

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees!

Pat’s own mother Mary Tillman is now “shocked” and dismayed by the selection, telling DailyMail.com on Saturday:

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

She argued:

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

And Harry’s not?? The Invictus Games is a multi-sport, Paralympic-styled competition for wounded or injured servicemen and women, both those serving and veterans. It seems to be shining a bright spotlight on the veteran community. Just saying!

But, regardless of what she thinks of his Invictus Games, Mary complained that the Spare author is already famous and therefore the attention the award provides him will do little to help him gain more support for his missions. Meanwhile, a lesser-known recipient may have benefited from the brighter spotlight. That’s fair. But, TBH, many awards go to people who are already well-established… Just think of the Oscars, etc. They’re picking among the best of the best, you know?

But Mary’s not alone in feeling frustrated over this selection. ESPN analyst Pat McAfee complained on his talk show:

“It’s going to Prince Harry, who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this s**t? … This is like actually the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in my entire life.”

Yeesh!

The backlash has gotten so bad that there’s even a Change.org petition with more than 15,000 signatures as of this writing. Whoa! See HERE. In support of the cause, people argued:

“Pat Tillman sacrificed his life for duty and country! Harry walked away from duty and country & spit on his commander in chief, country, duty & family on his way out. All for a Hollywood dream! I’m appalled as an American that you would give him this award. It now means nothing!” “There are others far more deserving. This is a slap in the face.”

However, there were some supporters online, writing on X (Twitter):

“People who are reacting poorly to this (those who don’t just hate him for the sin of protecting his wife and kids from the UK establishment) need to watch Heart of Invictus on Netflix. You’ll understand all that he’s done for veterans, including in the US.” “Well deserved Prince Harry. Bravo”

The award ceremony will be held on July 11. Harry hasn’t reacted to the controversy yet.

