Prince Harry TRASHES Royals For Lack Of 'Support' After Princess Diana's Death & Afghanistan PTSD

Prince Harry is continuing to drag his family for their lack of “support” over his mental health issues.

In his new docuseries Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex remarked how none of the royals were there for him after his mother Princess Diana died — which he’s previously put them on blast for. However, he added this time that it was the same when he returned from serving in Afghanistan with PTSD. Opening up about his challenges, he said:

“The trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan, but the stuff that was coming up was from … 1997 from the age of 12.”

Slamming his relatives, he continued:

“The biggest struggle for me is that no one around me could really help. I didn’t have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.”

Recalling the difficult time, he noted he “suppressed” his trauma from losing his mother at “such a young age” that he was “never really aware” of his emotions until they “all came fizzing out.” That British stiff upper lip thing, we suppose — but it really isn’t healthy to tamp down your emotions. So of course when they ultimately burst to the surface, it was overdramatic!

Related: Suits Creator Reveals ONE WORD Meghan Wasn’t Allowed To Say By Royals!

He explained:

“I had no emotion, I was unable to cry, I was unable to feel. I didn’t know it at the time. And it wasn’t until later in my life, aged 28, there was a circumstance that happened that the first few bubbles started coming out and then suddenly it was like someone shook and it went ‘poof’ … and then it was chaos.”

Everything changed once he started to really feel his emotions, he added:

“I was bouncing off the walls. Like, what is going on here? I’m feeling everything as opposed to being numb.”

Still, it took getting to rock bottom until he finally sought professional help:

“Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in the fetal position, probably wishing that you dealt with some of this stuff previously.”

So tough. Meghan Markle‘s husband then set out to figure out how to control his emotions, which were “sprayed all over the wall” everywhere. But now that he’s been in therapy, he has a new lesson to learn, too. He noted:

“I’ve gone from nothing to everything and I now need to get a glass jar and put myself in it, leave the lid open. My therapist said, ‘You choose what comes in and everything else bounces off.’”

An inneresting point! You can only handle so many emotions at once!

Harry has previously called out his father King Charles III for a lack of support, saying he reportedly “didn’t hug” him after breaking the devastating news of Diana’s death. It’s clear this loss — and the fact he was forced to handle it on his own — has left a great impact on him. Thoughts? Why do you think the royals were so unsupportive? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Anwar Hussein/WENN & Netflix]