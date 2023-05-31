Prince Harry's Visa Being Challenged By Conservative Group In Court! They Want To Kick Him Out Of The US!

Could Prince Harry get deported?!

The US government is headed to court next week to face off over speculation about the royal’s visa application!

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank based out of Washington DC, filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden‘s administration to force officials to release the Duke of Sussex’s immigration files — and the case is going to court! In particular, they are interested to see how Harry managed to get into the States despite having to answer a question about drug use. And now, a rep for the company and the government will meet in front of a federal judge on June 6 to hash out the issue. Wow!

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, sharing:

“Breaking News: A Hearing on the @Heritage @OversightPR Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday June 6 in Courtroom 17. The Hearing will be open to the press.”

A decision to unseal the immigration documents could have BIG consequences for Harry, too! As in: it could impact his legal right to live in California!

Back in March, the foundation began wondering about Harry’s immigration status after he revealed in his memoir Spare and subsequent interviews that he dabbled with drugs. In the memoir, the 38-year-old confessed to experimenting with cocaine, marijuana, magic mushrooms, and ayahuasca, all of which are restricted or banned in the US. He then sat down with Dr. Gabor Maté, a trauma doctor who treats patients suffering from mental illness with ayahuasca, to discuss how some drugs have helped him cope with mental health struggles. Meghan Markle‘s husband said during the candid conversation:

“(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point. Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Previously, there had always been rumors about Harry’s substance use but he’d denied the reports. Now that his secrets are out in the open, the conservatives are trying to figure out if he lied on his application or if he was given an exception. As part of their argument, the Heritage Foundation is arguing there is “immense public interest” in Harry’s answer.

If you didn’t know, applicants applying for a visa to live and work in America have to tick a box answering “yes” or “no” to a question about past drug use, which reportedly reads via DailyMail.com:

“Are you or have you ever been a drug abuser or addict?”

Sure, experimenting with drugs here and there and being a drug addict are two very different things, but this question still carries a lot of weight during the process! And if Harry was caught in a lie, that’d be problematic, too!

That said, an admission of drug use doesn’t automatically ban you from the US, though it is taken very seriously. A denial of entry can be overturned following an in-person interview at a US consulate or official immigration office, where a waiver can be granted. It’s also unclear exactly what form Harry filed out (which might change what kind of answer he had to give). So, did he lie or receive special treatment!? Depending on how the hearing shakes out, we might be close to getting an answer! What do U think will happen?! Sound OFF (below)!

