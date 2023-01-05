Prince Harry Admits Past Cocaine Use & Reveals He Lost Virginity To An 'Older Woman' Behind A Pub!

Prince Harry is opening up about more than just his issues with his brother in Spare. It’s truly a tell-all, and that means telling all about himself, too.

For instance, after all this time, the Duke of Sussex is finally confirming he’s done cocaine — despite previously denying the rumors! In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir shared with Us Weekly on Thursday, the 38-year-old explained he first tried the drug when he was 17 during a hunting trip, saying:

“Of course … I had been doing cocaine around this time. At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.”

Welp!

Princess Diana and King Charles III‘s son was previously accused of experimenting with the drug, especially during that wild Las Vegas party in August 2012. At the time, he and the palace declined to comment. But apparently, he doesn’t mind being honest about it now, continuing:

“It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”

Sky News‘ version of the quote added:

“To feel. To be different. I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.”

According to the site, Harry lied to the Royal Household staff when interrogated about his drug use as a teenager. It’s sad to hear he was in so much pain he felt his only option was to resort to drugs! It certainly will be relatable for a lot of other teens out there. Hopefully they also see that it’s not the answer.

The Archewell founder has previously opened up about using recreational drugs and alcohol to cope with the death of his mother, especially during his late 20s to early 30s. In a candid episode of AppleTV+‘s The Me You Can’t See, he shared:

“I was in the fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety. … 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life.”

He added:

“I was willing to drink, was willing to take drugs, as well as trying to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that … I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something.”

But this wasn’t the only personal revelation to come from Spare!

In another excerpt, Meghan Markle‘s husband discussed losing his virginity during an “inglorious episode with an older woman.” OMG, that wording! Without revealing her name, he shared via Us:

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

What a way to put it! The father of two noted:

“Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

It was in public?!?

Wow! The full book will be released next Tuesday. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you make of these two big reveals? Let us know (below)!

