Why Prince Harry Refuses To Let Meghan Markle Go Back To The UK!

Prince Harry would be SO worried about Meghan Markle if she were to return to UK!

While speaking in ITV‘s new Tabloids on Trial documentary, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex made it very clear where he stands on taking his wife back home — it’s NOT happening!

He was asked during the Thursday premiere of the doc if his lawsuits against the press were bringing even more attention to him and his family, he said:

“There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway. They pushed me too far. It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. But I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.”

He went on to say he’s never bringing Meghan back to the United Kingdom — due to safety concerns:

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Of course, he’s discussed in the past about how he wants extra police protection for his wife and children if he were ever to return home — it was a big part of the reason he left in the first place. And he still hasn’t gotten those wishes granted, so he’s not letting Meg go back and that is that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]