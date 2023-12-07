Prince Harry Says He Was 'Forced' To Leave Royal Family Amid 'Danger' For Meghan Markle & Kids!

Prince Harry is continuing to fight for his family’s safety!

The Duke of Sussex’s legal battle for better security in the UK continued on Thursday when lawyers read a statement from the 39-year-old amid a three-day hearing in London. Harry wasn’t present for the legal matter, but he made his opinions clear in the letter — even shockingly saying he “felt forced” to step back from his role as a senior working royal!

According to the statement via ITV, he argued:

“It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife [Meghan Markle] and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet] and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil.”

He’s really insisting he had NO choice in the matter — and this is an important argument for him to win in court considering he lost his desired police detail after making this bold move.

Doubling down on the threats that await his family in the UK, Harry went on to express how strongly he takes this safety issue, adding:

“I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”

Whoa. As we’ve been covering, Harry’s lawyers are hitting back at a February 2020 decision made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to remove his automatic right to taxpayer-funded police security in the UK. Even though the Invictus Games founder already offered to pay for the protection himself, his bid was denied. And thus the fight continues.

In another statement obtained by People, the Archewell founder’s team argued that the RAVEC “should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life.” But so far, the Home Office has maintained that the committee did consider it and understands the “likely significant public upset” that would occur if something were to happen to Harry after his mother Princess Diana‘s “tragic death.” Still, they think his protection should be decided on a case-by-case basis.

As of now, it’s unclear when a judgment will be made. In the meantime, we sure find it interesting how Harry’s insisting he was “forced” out of Buckingham Palace when he chose to leave! Whether intentional or not, this wording sounds like he’s trying to twist the narrative a little, don’t you think?

