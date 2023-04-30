Prince William’s Role At King Charles’ Coronation Has Been Revealed!

More details about King Charles’ coronation have come out.

With just days away until the 74-year-old monarch is officially crowned, the royal family is making any last-minute preparations for the historic event. So far, we have heard quite a bit about the ceremony – including that Prince Harry will be in the audience and Prince George will have a special part in the big day.

But when it came to Prince William’s role in the coronation festivities? It was not entirely clear how he would factor into the day. Considering he is the heir to the throne, though, there was no doubt William would have a major part in the coronation on May 6! And now, we’re finally learning what that role is exactly!

According to the Liturgy of the Coronation Service released by the Archbishop of Canterbury office and obtained by People on Sunday, Prince William will cite “The Homage of Royal Blood.” What does that entail? Basically, the Prince of Wales will pledge his loyalty and allegiance to his dad during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. After King Charles is crowned, William will kneel before him, place his hand between the monarch’s, and say “words of fealty”:

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The 40-year-old is the only royal family member who will pay homage to King Charles in this way that day. His words – called The Homage of Royal Blood – are similar to a vow made by his late grandfather Prince Philip to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, when he became her “liege man of life and limb” in 1953. Elsewhere in the service, William will step up while the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal are brought to Charles. He will then help Baroness Merron and the bishops in putting the robe on his father.

As for Prince Harry? Well, no role was listed for him in the Liturgy of the Coronation Service. But that should come as no surprise as reports previously revealed he was “written out of the script” and would no longer have a part in Charles’ coronation after the accusations he made in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

