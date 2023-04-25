Prince Harry 'Very Nervous' To Attend King Charles' Coronation -- Here's Why!

Prince Harry is starting to feel all the butterflies!

With King Charles III’s coronation just days away now, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly “very nervous” about attending solo!

According to Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, to Us Weekly on Monday, Harry is very uncertain how the family reunion will play out amid rising tensions in his ongoing feud with his father and brother, Prince William. Because of this, he’s planning to make his trip as short as possible. Nick explained:

“I think he’ll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it’s pretty clear that he’s gonna minimize the amount of time that he’s in London. He’s already said that he wants to be back for [Prince] Archie’s birthday that afternoon, that evening.”

He’ll be back by the evening?! That’s a SUPER short visit then!

As Perezcious readers know, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that the Spare memoirist will be the only one of his family to make the trek to the UK, leaving Meghan Markle at home with the kids in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6, which is the same day as Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowning. The royal expert continued:

“It will be very much of a fly-in visit. Harry isn’t part of the procession or the balcony appearance.”

Because he isn’t a working royal, he won’t have any responsibilities during the festivities, which helps him swoop in and out. It’s unclear if he’ll even interact with his family at all during the event. If William gets his way, he’ll probably be kicked to the curb!

If it weren’t important for Charles to have his entire family present for the official start of his reign then we’re not even sure Harry would be welcomed! After all the allegations he accused of his family in press interviews and media projects over the last few years, he’s definitely burned many bridges within the royal family. Things are so bad, nobody even wants to talk to him during the coronation! And it’s not like Meghan would have fared any better if she had decided to attend.

While a source previously told Us the monarch “was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between [him and Meghan],” we’re not so sure we believe that. Considering the lengths the rest of the royal family reportedly went to keep her away from the ceremony, it seems like they got exactly what they wanted!

Because of this ongoing rift, it doesn’t sound like the Suits alum minds skipping the historic ceremony. Her son’s birthday gives her a perfect excuse to bow out of the awkward family reunion, a second source shared:

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first. She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

As for what Archie’s birthday party will entail, a third source dished:

“Meghan is planning something really low-key. Since Harry won’t be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends.”

She and her husband are going to have two very different days next Saturday! Do YOU think Harry should be nervous about seeing his family after all the dirty laundry he’s aired?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]