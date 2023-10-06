Move Over, Meghan & Harry! Prince William & Princess Catherine Announce New Mental Health Forum!

Whelp, it looks like Prince William, Princess Catherine, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry all have very similar plans for World Mental Health Day!

Kensington Palace revealed this week that the Prince and Princess of Wales are working with a charity and radio station to host a mental health forum for young people in Birmingham, UK on Tuesday, October 10. The event, Exploring our Emotional Worlds, will give youth a place “to talk about the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing.”

But here’s where it gets inneresting… Their announcement came shortly after Meghan and Harry shared their own plans about hosting a summit in New York City on Tuesday called The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age! The summit will give a space for families committed to making a safer place online for kids and teenagers, and it will feature parents who tragically lost someone due to social media use.

Given the timing, one could assume this was shady to host similar events amid their feud. But in all seriousness, both couples are giving a space to have conversations about an important topic. And it’s something the foursome have all been passionate about for years in their own ways. They’ve been working on tackling mental health since 2016 when Harry, William, and Catherine launched Heads Together. So we highly doubt this was a dig at each other.

So, even though they aren’t joining forces during World Mental Health Day, we love to see Meghan, Harry, William, and Catherine supporting the same cause. Ya know?? What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]