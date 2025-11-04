Prince William & Princess Catherine Throw Party To Celebrate Moving Out Of 'Cursed' Home

Prince William and Princess Catherine have officially started a fresh new chapter now that they’ve moved their family into Forest Lodge. And it was a big moment to celebrate!

Last month, it was revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be breaking from tradition and moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, where they plan to stay even when William becomes King. Adelaide is where they’ve been living since 2022, but after so many hellish moments inside those walls, including Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle, they were more than ready to get out of the “cursed” home!

Related: Fergie DITCHING Andrew — Moving To ‘Separate Home’

According to sources for DailyMail.com on Sunday, the goal was initially for the family to move by Christmas, but builders have been working non-stop to ensure they could complete the move much earlier — by this Wednesday, November 5 — what is known as Guy Fawkes Day, or Bonfire Night, in the UK.

The family spent their recent mid-term break finishing the move, giving the kids time to settle in before returning to school on Monday. To celebrate, William and Kate hosted a big farewell party to Adelaide! A local source shared:

“The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help.”

Nice!

One big reason the family moved to Adelaide from London was to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II. Sadly, she died within weeks of their move. They were then living there during the aftermath of Prince Harry‘s memoir release, King Charles III and Kate’s cancer battles (and all the conspiracy theories and affair speculation that came with it), and SO much more drama. It’s been a lot for all of them! Insiders said they’ve all found the last few years mentally “scarring,” which has made them more determined than ever to get out of that residence, an insider explained:

“Every part of Adelaide Cottage, sadly, had an unpleasant memory associated with it.”

Oh, no. It’s because of that the heir actually finds the place haunting, they added:

“It’s a lovely house and they started with such high hopes, but in the end they have experienced some of their most challenging times there as a family… Little wonder that William feels like it was cursed.”

Oof.

Thank goodness they’re outta there then! They clearly need a reset! We hope this home brings them a lot less troubles!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]