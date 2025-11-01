Fergie DITCHING Andrew -- Moving To 'Separate Home' To 'Forge An Independent Life'

Sarah Ferguson is going her own way! Fergie is no longer sticking by her ex-husband — now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew!

Now that she and the former Duke of York are getting kicked out of the Royal Lodge, Sarah will not be moving into a new home with him! A source who knows the former Duchess told People on Friday:

“She is going to be moving out and into a separate home.”

Innerestingly, they also denied reports that Andrew was trying to secure new royal housing for her. The Sun reported that in exchange for leaving the mansion, Andrew was trying to secure Frogmore Cottage for himself (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s old pad). Supposedly he wanted Sarah to move into Adelaide Cottage — where Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their kids were living. He supposedly thought the 66-year-old needed that much space!

But this insider maintains Fergie had no intention of negotiating for her own payout:

“Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself. She will continue to forge an independent life.”

Another insider close to her confirmed she’ll find her own place and is “going to move forward independently.” And a palace insider said it’s unlikely she’ll move to the Sandringham Estate, the vast manor in the country, far from Buckingham Palace, where Andrew is being tucked away.

Related: Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reacts To Andrew Getting His Titles Stripped

It’s not like he’s going penniless. It’s expected that the disgraced 65-year-old royal will be relocated to a residence on Sandringham and any future accommodations will be paid for privately by King Charles III.

However, despite the fact their might be plenty of room, Fergie is NOT sticking by her man’s side anymore after the move!

Why not keep living under the same roof? Does she really need that much room? Orrrrr….

Is she distancing herself from Andrew on purpose?? The author’s been dragged into this controversy as her own friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has taken center stage lately. It really hasn’t painted her in the best light. And with more and more coming out about Andrew, maybe she decided she’d be better off weathering the storm on her own? Further from such a lightning rod, as it were?

They’ve been so close ever since their split, even as the scandals mounted, so this is a big deal!

We wonder where Fergie will end up?? Do U think it was just time for her to go her own way OR is she only leaving to distance herself from Andrew amid this scandal?! Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]