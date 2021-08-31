Prince William's 'Saddest' Memory Was Learning Of Princess Diana's Death While In Scotland

Scotland will always be a powerful place for Prince William.

On Saturday, the future king spoke at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland during his royal tour of Scotland, where he opened up about some of the wonderful memories he associates with the country — and one gut-wrenching memory.

Explaining why the region was so “special” to him, the Duke of Cambridge said:

“Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you. Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills. In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest.”

The father-of-three went on to say that he was in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle when he learned of his mother Princess Diana‘s death in 1997. He shared:

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

Wow, talk about a strong bond.

Later on in the speech, Will reminisced about some of the more joyful memories he has of Scotland, including meeting his wife Kate Middleton, whom he met while they were both studying at St. Andrews. He reflected:

“And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year — that I first met Catherine… Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

Indeed!

The 39-year-old went on to say that he and Kate plan to pass their love of Scotland along to their three kids, sharing:

“George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too. We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders.”

It’s great to hear that Will still has such a strong connection to the place where he learned such tragic news.

[Image via Mauro Carraro/Cover Images/Avalon/WENN]