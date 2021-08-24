Inside The Zoom Calls Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle And Prince William & Kate Middleton!

Is this particular royal rift over?

According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, Prince Harry may not be fighting with his brother Prince William anymore, and the same thing goes for their embattled wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton! Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, the author of Diana: The Voice of Change dished:

“I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They’re very close with one another.”

Wow! That’s a complete shift from almost everything we’ve heard about these couples, especially in the past year!

It also comes as Queen Elizabeth II is said to be lawyering up because she’s so angry with the way her grandson is spreading information about her family in the media. What could have changed to bond the brothers amid all the drama?? Stewart doesn’t have every answer, but he suggested the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have come to terms with the fact that the Cali natives are “very different” from them, the expert adding:

“Their lens on the world is highly individualized. And what’s remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different.”

LOLz!! Kinda a harsh jab at the Archwell co-founders. Who’s side are you on, Stewart?? Another reason why the estranged couples are getting closer is likely because they’re keeping their regular chats “informal.” No need to talk politics if it’ll just amount to a fight! Pearce noted:

“It’s not that William and William and Kate leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone. But… they just simply position it there because after all, it’s not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible.”

Pearce predicted the frequent calls occur with “Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen” and the dad of three “making cups of tea” in the background. Sounds just like every other family to us, if you can forget the racism accusations and alleged lies that led them to this fraught point. Wait, that also sounds like a lot of other families… sadly.

The brothers have been “on different paths” since October 2019 when Harry first hinted at their struggles in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Things only got worse when the 36-year-old ditched his family for the US, stepping away from his royal duties for good. At the time, a source told Us:

“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement. William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”

The Oprah Winfrey tell-all that aired in March solidified the feud for all to see. But following the death of Prince Philip, a statue ceremony in honor of their late mother Princess Diana, and the birth of the Sussex family’s littlest, Lilibet, feelings softened between the two. An insider mused in July:

“They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing. Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.”

Meghan and Kate — who have been at the center of their own feud — are supposedly “trying to build up a relationship” again as well. So things are looking up!

Do you think all this progress will be for nothing once Harry’s memoir drops next year? Sound OFF in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

