Prince William Is Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

Prince William just can’t handle the revelations Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made in their explosive interview with Oprah over the weekend.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the big bro has been wrecked over the recent tell-all discussion.

“William is devastated by this interview. Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that and of course, relationship between father and son is of course at an all-time low.”

In case you missed it, Markle confessed to Winfrey that the rumors she made Kate Middleton cry weren’t true. The Duchess of Sussex revealed it was her sis-in-law who actually made her cry over a disagreement about Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress for the couple’s 2018 wedding. The former actress claimed Middleton later apologized, but still brought it up to highlight how the media twisted the moment in favor of Kate while the palace did nothing about it.

“That was a turning point. The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen. A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Markle continued during the sit-down:

“It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

Of course, Meghan would also go on to say Kate is a lovely person, and the general sense that came across was that there is truly no rivalry or animosity there, despite the media constantly wanting to pit the two women against each other.

Still, in the interview, Nicholl went on to say how William was particularly upset about the Duchess of Cambridge being brought into the conversation.

“I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry. She has been deeply saddened by the brothers’ falling out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself.”

Well, Meghan probably would have never said a word about Kate had the Palace let her set the record straight after those reports came out! Just sayin…

After the Oprah interview, it’s unclear how the brother’s relationship will fare. However, Harry commented in the sit-down that he and William were just “on different paths” at the moment, but he will always love his brother.

Anyone else curious as to Will’s thoughts on his little bro now? We’re pretty sure a big family reunion won’t happen for quite some time, but the conversations are sure to be interesting once it does. In fact, Nicholl added about Harry’s comments on how William and their father Prince Charles were “trapped” by the institution could mean bad blood:

“Harry was born in a very different role than William — he was born the spare, William the heir. William has always known what his duty and birthright has been. I’m sure there’s times when he’s resented the establishment he’s born into, and there’s been times he’s kicked back at it… There are times certainly when William has struggled with his birthright, but to suggest that he’s trapped in the institution, I don’t think it’s true and I don’t think it’s probably Harry’s place to say in any case.”

In the conversation on Sunday, Harry also claimed his dad eventually stopped taking his calls when the couple wanted to discuss the details on the exit from their status as senior members. Nicholl gave some more insight into the gasp-worthy confession, explaining:

“There came a point where Charles simply didn’t want to hear anymore what Harry and Meghan were proposing. Instead, he asked him to put in an email, something Harry didn’t want to do because he was convinced it would leak and Harry was absolutely right. It did leak to the press and that’s why he took matters into his own hands.”

She then continued, expressing how the remarks Harry made about wanting to heal the relationship with the Duke of Cornwall after feeling “let down” by his actions had deeply-impacted Charles.

“Charles certainly does not come out a winner in all of this. Harry has said he felt let down by his father. It must have been a very difficult thing for Harry to say publicly, but even a difficult thing for Prince Charles to hear.”

The royal resource also added:

“Certainly, in the run-up to the wedding, Charles was supportive of them. He was thrilled on the day to walk Meghan down the aisle. He and his son, Meghan and [his wife] Camilla, had a close relationship at that time that Charles invited them to come stay with them at the castle in Scotland — a privilege that not many people are afforded. So, this closeness quickly turned into resentment and detachment when Charles wouldn’t sit down and discuss what Harry and Meghan wanted for the future on the phone and that’s when we understand the relationship unraveled. But for Charles to hear that he felt let down by Harry will be very, very painful indeed.”

