Meghan Markle Insists Kate Middleton Doesn’t Understand Press Mistreatment: 'Rude And Racist Are Not The Same'

Meghan Markle is doubling down on her take that she and Kate Middleton were treated VERY differently by the British press. And, no, none of the Royal family can claim to understand.

In a brand new clip from Oprah’s controversial conversation with the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, during which the couple spilled all the details about their time within the Palace since marriage, the pregnant momma discussed the “toxic” environment of the British family’s entanglement with the UK press.

In the video (below), the 39-year-old insisted her media coverage “was different” from Kate’s not only because of race but “because of social media.” She elaborated:

“It was like the Wild, Wild West. It spread like wildfire. Plus, my being American — it translated in a different way across the pond. So you had a noise level that was very different. But if they can’t see that it’s different…”

In light of recent bullying accusations, Oprah even asked Archie’s mum if she “felt bullied on an international level,” which she responded with:

“I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media, because of the fact that I was not just British, and that, unfortunately, if members of his family say, ‘Well, this is what has happened to all of us.’ If they can compare the experience of what I went through with similar of what has been shared with us…”

Getting down and dirty with the details, the Suits alum unraveled her thought-process on the ways in which the media told Kate’s story versus her own.

“Kate was called ‘Waity Katie,’ waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like — this is not the same. And if a member of his family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with some things that are rude,’ rude and racist are not the same.”

While Kate also had to deal with the paparazzi taking upshots of her getting out of cars and worse — the time they photographed and sold topless photos of her — it was not based in racism. Kate was also equipped with all the support she needed to battle any reports that were harming to her character (or just flat out wrong), but Meghan? She was not only left on her own, but silenced.

“And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something’s not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

This very “lack of support” and protection was what made Meghan declare her biggest regret was believing “The Firm” would have been by her side through all the trials and tribulations that come with life under such a bright spotlight. Harassment that began all the way back when she first started dating Prince William’s estranged brother. We’re talking years of bullying in which Buckingham Palace rarely spoke up on the victim’s behalf.

Despite calling out these obvious differences, Meghan still has no intention of playing into the media’s feuding sister-in-law storyline. During the Sunday night special, she made certain to insist the Duchess of Cambridge is a “good person” whom she had “forgiven” for past arguments (such as the flower girl dress debacle). The philanthropist added:

“If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

Watch the full segment (below) to hear more about Harry’s relationship with the “toxic” system he urges his family cannot leave.

Does your father think it's a toxic environment or relationship? — @Oprah "No, I think he's had to make peace with it." — Prince Harry #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/FH9YrLMDYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

