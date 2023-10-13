Prince William Reveals His Most-Used Emoji, And It Is DIRTY!

Some royal fans are going to clutch their pearls after hearing this NSFW bombshell from Prince William!

During an interview on the BBC Radio 1 show Going Home this week, the 41-year-old was asked by host Vick Hope what his favorite emoji would be — and no one would expect the answer that comes out of his mouth. Unless of course they followed that whole #PrinceofPegging hashtag closely we suppose…

Related: New Poll Claims William Is The Most Popular Royal!

He first asked:

“Is this a clean thing? Is it a family one?”

Oh?! That’s a hell of a question! Princess Catherine chimed in, joking:

“It depends what group, if it’s the family WhatsApp group.”

But what’s his answer if it’s not the family-friendly one? An “aubergine” — the British term for the eggplant! Yeah, you read that right! It turns out he uses a LOT of eggplant emojis! William said:

“I’ve been told not to pick the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else.”

Who is he sending all these eggplant emojis to? Catherine? Instead of officially picking the “aubergine” emoji, though, the royal opted for a more PG answer:

“It would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now because I’ve got to be a little grown up that it’s the one with the eyes [that] go up and down, and the mouth.”

Hosts Vick and Jordan North were (obvi) still stunned by the real response, noting the future monarch has “got a dirty mind.” Who would have thought?! For those curious about Catherine’s choice, well, it’s not the aubergine! She replied:

“It’s got to be the heart, with then the crying emoji, the sort of like hysterical laughing when things go wrong.”

Yeah, a man who throws a lot of eggplant around will get you crying and hysterical, we guess! LOLz!

What an innocent answer in comparison to her husband’s! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via BBC News/YouTube]