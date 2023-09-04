New Poll Claims Prince William Is The Most Popular Royal As Harry & Meghan Fall WAY Behind!

Looks like Prince William is on the top of the heap as far as public popularity goes… for whatever that’s worth!

The polling company YouGov just released a new survey about the royal family. There are a million data points in their release, which polled Britons about a ton of different opinions regarding William, King Charles, Princess Catherine, the role of the monarchy in general, and lots more.

But of all the questions asked of respondents, the most intriguing one came down to a simple popularity contest. And as it turns out, William is REALLY popular — and more popular than any other member of the esteemed clan!

Related: Harry TRASHES Royals For Lack Of ‘Support’ After Princess Diana’s Death & PTSD

Per this latest YouGov polling, Prince William has a 74% favorability rating among UK residents. That juuuuuuust edges out his wife, Princess Catherine, who boasts her own 72% rating. Not bad at all!

BTW, King Charles’ 73-year-old sister Princess Anne is also pretty high up there, with a 73% popularity push, per People. And even the King himself has a decently high positive total: 60% of Britons view King Charles in a positive way right now after he first rose to the throne just about a year ago.

But here’s where the poll gets sticky: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are NOT seen in a positive light by most English people. As in, like, the vast majority. That same poll found just 31% of people view Prince Harry in a positive light, and a mere 24% of people feel the same way about Meghan Markle.

OOF!!!

That’s not nearly as bad as disgraced Prince Andrew, who has a 6% positive opinion rate. (And honestly, who the f**k are the people in that six percent?!?!) But it ain’t good!!

You can view all the poll results for yourself HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/John Rainford/WENN]