Cha-Ching!! Prince William Makes HOW Much A Year As Duke Of Cornwall?!

It pays well to be a prince!

Prince William received a massive check just for being the new Duke of Cornwall — but interestingly enough, he’s actually getting gypped by his father, King Charles III!!

Here’s the deal. The Duchy of Cornwall is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion and it consists of around 205 square miles of land across the UK and in 23 countries. So there’s a lot of money at stake! According to the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report via Page Six, William made a yearly salary of more than $7.5 million last year. Which is a ton of money! But…

The Duchy actually recorded net profits of roughly $30.34 million for the financial year of 2022 to 2023, per the report. That’s up about $1.29 million from the year before and WAY more than William took home. Traditionally, the 41-year-old would have inherited the full amount as his private income, but this year things changed.

Related: Catherine Has To Treat Prince William ‘Like A Fourth Child’

The Duchy decided Charles, who was the former Duke of Cornwall until September 2022, was entitled to around half of the surplus since his role changed halfway through the financial year. His Majesty really figured out a way for him to get paid while moving on up. LOLz! Per the report, the new king was entitled to $14.225 million while William earned $16.115 million.

But then Princess Catherine’s hubby got hit again when the Duchy requested to keep more than $8.67 million of his salary for “working capital purposes,” Kensington Palace said in a statement to DailyMail.com. Wow. So, the guy really went from $30 million to just $7 million! Rough!

The good news is that he is expected to retain the full amount next year. In a forward to the annual report, the Prince of Wales reflected on his father’s impact as the “longest-serving Duke of Cornwall in history,” writing:

“My father left an indelible mark on the Duchy. I am very much looking forward to continuing his work, as well as exploring new opportunities to make a difference.”

He’s probably looking forward to that big paycheck moving forward, too… Can you believe how much he’s making in this new role?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]