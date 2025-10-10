Prince William Wipes Away Tears While Speaking About Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Prince William got so emotional while discussing the importance of suicide awareness and prevention! We’re really blown away!

On Friday, the Prince of Wales honored World Mental Health Day — October 10 — by releasing an eight-minute video in which he shared a teary conversation with charity founder Rhian Manning. The poor woman lost her husband Paul to suicide in 2012, just days after their 1-year-old son George died. So sad.

Rhian explained that George suddenly fell ill and died just two hours after being admitted to the hospital. It was an absolutely devastating and unexpected loss for the family. Just five days later, her husband — with whom she shared two other children — died by suicide. She has since founded a charity called 2Wish to support families grieving the loss of a child.

Rhian first met William back in 2017. They reunited for this video, filmed in the widow’s kitchen. Over tea, Princess Catherine‘s husband wondered what Rhian would say to her husband now if she could. She expressed:

“I would just like to sit him down like this and just say, ‘Why didn’t you come to me?’ … Because he’s missed out on just so much joy, and we would have been okay. And I think that’s what’s hardest — we would have been okay.”

William then became overcome with emotions. He teared up, turning away from Rhian, who asked him:

“Are you OK?”

The future king reached across the table to hold her hand, replying:

“I’m sorry. It’s just… It’s hard to ask these questions that I…”

Rhian totally understood, noting:

“No, it’s fine. It’s just… you’ve got children. It’s hard… and you’ve experienced loss yourself.”

William also had a really big health scare for his own spouse in the last year. After he confirmed he’s “okay,” she went on:

“Life can throw you these awful curveballs, but by talking about it, by, you know, having hope, you can continue.”

William concluded:

“The best way to prevent suicide is to talk about it. Talk about it early, talk about it with your loved ones, those you trust, your friends. So thank you for talking about it.”

Powerful stuff. Watch the full short film (below):

In recent years, William and Kate Middleton‘s The Royal Foundation has donated about $1.3 million over an initial 3-year period to help establish the National Suicide Prevention Network. William has also supported several charities committed to suicide prevention. It’s clearly something he’s passionate about.

However, we should note that when Meghan Markle was deeply struggling with suicidal thoughts, she and Prince Harry claimed the royal family did nothing to help her. It’s a major reason they had to walk away! If only William had realized how important having honest conversations about suicide and mental health was back then…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

