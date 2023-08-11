Princess Catherine Gets NEW Royal Title From King Charles -- And It Has A Special Tie To Her Grandfather!

Princess Catherine just got a promotion.

On Friday morning, King Charles announced new military appointments for NINE members of the working royal family, which includes the King himself, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester. The move comes as King Charles continues to prioritize the royal family’s relationship with the Armed Forces.

Related: Royal Family Finally Erases Prince Harry’s ‘HRH’ Title Online!

In the official announcement, Buckingham Palace stated:

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Princess Catherine received three additional appointments, becoming the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. This all comes just shy of one year after King Charles upgraded her and Prince William’s royal roles to Prince and Princess of Wales after he ascended to the throne last September. However, one of Princess Catherine’s new titles carries a special tie… to her AND William’s grandfathers!

According to Hello!, Captain Peter Middleton, Princess Catherine’s paternal grandfather, flew as a co-pilot alongside the late Prince Phillip during a two-month aerial tour of South America in 1962.

Wow, imagine that. So much history! And now their grandchildren are honoring them all these years later!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]