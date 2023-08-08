Elizabeth's Final Mercy Over? Royal Family Finally Erases Prince Harry's 'HRH' Title Online!

One of the last vestiges of Prince Harry‘s royal life has now been erased.

Back when he and Meghan Markle left their duties to come to America and be… aspiring producers we guess? … it was agreed the couple would still be “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” but would no longer be allowed to use HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles.

Harry and Meghan stopped using them right away, all the way back in summer 2020. But apparently The Firm had been somewhat lackadaisical about actually stripping the titles away. So much so that three years later Harry was still HRH… kinda. On Friday, UK outlet Express noted Harry was still being called “His Royal Highness” in his bio on the official royal family website. The references were in two places, both referencing his work with HIV/AIDS awareness.

But after they reported it, King Charles apparently called for immediate action — and the HRH was scrubbed from the two places it was still being used on the site. Express saw on Tuesday that the titles had been erased, seemingly as a result of them pointing it out. Buckingham Palace released a statement saying it was just regular maintenance, nothing more:

“The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Yeah, not buying that. The timing is too much of a coincidence. What it seems like to us is maybe… just maybe… Queen Elizabeth didn’t have the heart to actually rip the title from Harry, like a virtual patch being pulled off a uniform. So she left the site as it was. Charles simply didn’t notice until Express pointed it out, at which point he made sure Harry knew where he stood — with no bridge back to his old life.

After all, the HRH is clearly important to Charles as he decided not to extend it to Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet. This little bit of adjustment could well be sending a message.

Maybe. We’re just speculating, obviously. But as far as the timing, no way they just happening to be updating this weekend. But a message? Maybe not. The site also apparently still referred to Charles as “the Prince of Wales” so it really was out of date.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this a message? Or tidying up? Or both??

