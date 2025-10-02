Princess Catherine Walking Backwards In Heels On Stairs Will Leave You Mesmerized!! 

Princess Catherine is a pro in stilettos!

Per Hello!, the Princess of Wales visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Thursday for the first time since becoming the Royal Honorary Air Commodore in August 2023. She took a peek at the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft during the visit — and had to navigate going down some tricky stairs at one point! However, she handled the situation with such ease! Prepare to be mesmerized!

Related: WHAT Did William Say To Gary Oldman During His Knighthood Ceremony?!

As seen in a video posted by the magazine, Kate Middleton expertly descended the staircase of the aircraft BACKWARDS while rocking four-inch heels! What! Thankfully, she did not trip or fall once! She ended up safely on the ground and carried on with the rest of the visit. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Magazine (@hellomag)

We are so impressed! Wow!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]