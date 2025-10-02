WHAT Did Prince William Say To Gary Oldman During His Knighthood Ceremony?! OMG!

Prince William totally got Gary Oldman cracking up during his knighting ceremony! But what did Wills say??

In case you didn’t hear, the 67-year-old actor was awarded knighthood by the royal family for his services to drama on Wednesday. The huge honor came with a lavish ceremony, of course. But William apparently couldn’t keep his cheeky remarks to himself! While chatting to iTV post-ceremony, Gary said the Prince of Wales told him he was a “fan” of his Apple TV+ show Slow Horses, and added:

“I just want to give you a good wash [every time I see you on screen].”

LOLz!!

FYI, in the series, Gary plays the role of Jackson Lamb, who’s known for being a slob.

In response to the Prince’s quip, the actor hit back:

“Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up okay today.”

Ha! And he certainly did! He and his wife Gisele Schmidt looked amazing for the occasion!

In a video on Instagram, Gary described the knighthood moment as “very emotional” despite the giggles:

“We spoke for a minute, but I almost couldn’t find my voice. I think I feel very honored, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure. It compares to nothing else. It’s a singular event, that is what it is. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful.”

See the video of his knighthood ceremony (below):

Congratulations to Gary!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

