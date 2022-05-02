Princess Charlotte Celebrates Seventh Birthday With New Pics -- And OMG She Is Prince William's Mini-Me!

Time flies for the royal tots!

Future rulers Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the birthday of their middle child, Princess Charlotte. The young princess turned seven years old on Monday, and her parents marked the occasion with some new pics of the birthday girl.

In a statement on Sunday, the Cambridges announced:

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow.”

Per People, the photos were taken by Charlotte’s momma in Norfolk, where the family keeps residence at Amner Hall. They shared the pics — one of which also features their newest pup, a black cocker spaniel named Orla — on Instagram with the caption:

“Seven tomorrow! The Duchess”

Britain’s future monarchs have begun a tradition of releasing new photos of their three children (who are third, fourth, and fifth in line for the throne) for each of their birthdays. An additional post on Monday read:

“Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday! The Duchess”

Aww! She looks so grown up in these sweet new photos. And, as many commenters pointed out, she’s definitely “William’s mini me.” Happy birthday Charlotte!

[Image via WENN]