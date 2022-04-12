True Thompson Turns 4 In Style With Wonderful Birthday Bash -- But North West Has A BIG Warning For Her Cousin!

True Thompson is 4 years old!

That’s such a great age! Kids have so much fun at that time, and there are so many possibilities for the future ahead!

But… not according to North West, at least. Kim Kardashian‘s 8-year-old daughter has THOUGHTS about her little cousin’s fourth birthday, and she’s not afraid to share ’em!

Khloé Kardashian posted tons of pics and videos to her Instagram Stories throughout the day on Sunday as her now-4-year-old daughter celebrated her big day with friends and family. True enjoyed a colorful, loud, happy kitten-themed birthday party on the big day, with real live kittens around for the kids to play with and a kitten cake for the birthday girl herself.

But Nori wasn’t feeling it!

Or, at least, she wasn’t feeling what will apparently come next for True as the rest of this year goes by!

Speaking to the camera in one of Khloé’s IG clips from Sunday, Kim’s oldest daughter had a dire (Ha!) warning for True to follow over the next 365 days:

“You are 4 years old. Four sucks.”

LOLz! Ouch!

Of course, looking back on North’s fourth birthday bash in 2017, Perezcious readers will recall how Kim and Kanye West held it at a Chuck E. Cheese store in June of that year. North had a fun time and all with her friends, but maybe she’s just resentful of her young cousin’s come-up with the fun, festive, very intricate kitten-themed soiree?!?!

Speaking of those kittens, ch-ch-check out some highlights from the bash (below)! Memorable moments at Sunday’s party include cousins North, Dream Kardashian, and Penelope Disick sharing their love for True, as well as pastel-colored decorations like balloons and flowers as far as the eye could see! The little girl was styling for the big day, too, in a Dior dress with a pink feather skirt and pink pigtails in her hair! Perfect coordination by True’s 37-year-old momma, who topped it all off with her own pink Dior bustier and matching pants!

Look:

So much fun!

That’s how you do it right when you’re four years old…regardless of what North might have to say about being that age! Of course, North is notably hard on her own momma’s fashion choices, too. So maybe she just has high standards?! LOLz!

