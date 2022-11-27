Princess Charlotte Reportedly Is Getting A Title Change -- And It’s A Sweet Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II!

Princess Charlotte could be getting a title change soon!

For months, there has been speculation as to why King Charles III has not made his younger brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh following the death of their father, Prince Philip, in April of last year. But it turns out there’s a special reason the monarch has been holding out on handing out the title. What is it? Well, a source told Dailymail.com on Saturday that he’s been saving it for Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton’s 7-year-old daughter!

The insider explained that King Charles decided to bestow the title to Charlotte as a way “to honour the line of succession” and the late Queen Elizabeth II, who previously held the moniker from 1947 to 1952 before ascending the throne:

“Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte. It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession.”

As you know, Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her father Prince William, and brother Prince George. When her mom was pregnant with her, the royal family changed the rules to allow a girl born to the couple to have the same rights as the boys – meaning her place in the line of succession was not altered by the birth of her younger brother, Prince Louis. The source continued:

“Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother. So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.”

The title of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most senior in the royal family, making this move by Charles significant as he seems to be wanting to modernize the monarchy:

“It shows you what the King is thinking. It’s about promoting those directly in line to the throne rather than those on the edges.”

