King Charles Celebrates His First Birthday On The Throne With A New Title And Photo -- Look!

Congratulations are in order for King Charles III!

On Monday, the new monarch celebrated his first birthday on the throne as he turned 74 years old. To ring in the big day, he also officially took over a new role — the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park — which last belonged to the late Prince Philip, who passed away last year. Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, also once held the position!

With this new responsibility, Queen Camilla’s husband will offer “guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates,” per the royal family. To announce the new title, Charles posed for an eye-catching photo by an ancient oak in the park.

The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post. The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates. pic.twitter.com/yNLMwfOLoa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

Paul Sedgwick, The Crown Estate’s Managing Director, Rural and Deputy Ranger of Windsor Great Park, was “honored” that His Majesty will continue the “tradition of the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family holding this role.” He added in a statement via People:

“Windsor has a wonderful heritage with many precious natural habitats. His Majesty’s passion and commitment to the natural world will be invaluable as we seek to become a center of excellence for environmental best practice, preserving and enhancing the Great Park for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Charles’ oldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton took to social media to wish him a very happy birthday. Take a look:

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

So far, as of this writing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly acknowledged the King’s special day. However, his 74th birthday was celebrated on Monday morning with a 21-gun salute in Green Park while a rendition of Happy Birthday was played by the guards at Buckingham Palace, so perhaps he hasn’t had time to notice his youngest son’s silence yet?

???? Happy Birthday is played at today’s Changing the Guard ceremony to mark His Majesty The King’s birthday. Thank you @BandHCav! pic.twitter.com/uZ1RvmbNfN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2022

