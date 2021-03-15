Princess Eugenie Shares New Pic Of Baby August In Honor Of Her First Mother’s Day!

Someone’s loving her new job!

Princess Eugenie celebrated her first Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday by sharing a new photo of her sweet boy August Brooksbank! Dressed in a cute white sweater with animal slippers on, the newborn is seen gazing out at a patch of gorgeous yellow flowers. And in the new momma’s caption, the royal made it so clear she is overjoyed with her one-month-old already! Jack Brooksbank‘s wife shared:

“I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day.”

Related: Mandy Moore Tells The ‘Harrowing’ Story Of Giving Birth To Her Son

Not one to forget about others, Eugenie also honored her mom Sarah Ferguson with a throwback photo of the duo, writing:

“I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all ”

Ch-ch-check out the beautiful tribute (below)!

Happy belated Mother’s Day to you, Eugenie!!

[Image via Princess Eugenie/Instagram]