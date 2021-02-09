Princess Eugenie & Husband Jack Brooksbank Welcome Royal Baby!

There’s a new royal in town!

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on Tuesday! And it’s a boy!

Eugenie announced the news on her Instagram, posting wordlessly:

Awwwww!

Thankfully we have the Palace for all the info! In proper Royal tradition, they released an official statement with all the deets, writing:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The royal baby was born perfectly healthy at 8 lbs. 1. oz. We guess we’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn the little guy’s name…

Related: OMG! Prince William Was Once Attacked By A Police Dog At Queen Elizabeth’s Estate!

The couple, who married in 2018 but who have been together for 10 years, first announced their pregnancy news in September, sharing a photo of an adorable pair of baby slippers on Instagram!

The princess’ mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, gushed at the time:

“I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

The new royal baby is now eleventh in line for the throne, following Eugenie, her father Prince Andrew, and older sister Princess Beatrice, respectively. The little one is also the ninth great-grandchild of the monarch! The fam’s growing so much!

During her pandemic pregnancy, the Princess was still very active in her role as co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective which she started with Julia de Boinville in 2017. The pair were inspired to create the charity after they learned of modern slavery while in Kolkata, India. The important organization now raises awareness of human trafficking through discussions and events, such as a virtual interview held in mid-January during which the momma-to-be was seen glowing over Zoom just one month before her expected due date (in the headband below)!

Our Co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to join Goals House today for their January Dialogues. They spoke to Project Everyone Co-founder, Gail Gallie, about combatting modern day slavery. #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/H54ySh9ZvB — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) January 19, 2021

Related: Prince Harry Is ‘Heartbroken By The Situation With His Family,’ Claims Longtime Friend

The 30-year-old joined the conversation from Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Windsor home. A source told HELLO!:

“Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time. It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

What a sweet gesture from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give the new parents some extra space as they prepared for their firstborn!

Wishing Eugenie and Jack all the best as they embrace parenthood! Congratulations!!

[Image via Princess Eugenie/Instagram & John Rainford/WENN]