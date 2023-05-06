Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Fell Into 'Deep Depression' After Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is getting real about just how badly she was affected by her ruined rhinoplasty…

While speaking to Howard Stern on Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, the Quantico alum opened up even more about the botched nose procedure she first revealed to the world in 2021 in her memoir Unfinished. She called her struggle with her appearance after the surgery a “dark phase,” revealing:

“It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression. [I thought my career] was over before it started.”

The Citadel star said she got fired from three different movies due to the massive change in her face — and feeling like she’d lost her career, she fell into a dark place. So, so sad.

The 40-year-old superstar admitted she was feeling so depressed about her appearance at the time that she stopped going outside all together and instead hid away in her home. It took the encouragement of her father to get her to go under the knife a second time and correct the botched surgery, she explained:

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Priyanka also said Bollywood director Anil Sharma helped her build back her confidence by encouraging her to give her all, no matter what role she was stuck with:

“I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’”

Nick Jonas‘ blushing bride previously spoke out about her nose surgery in her memoir. Back in 2001 she thought she had a terrible sinus infection that turned out to be a nasal polyp. When she went in to get it removed, there were some surgical complications, and her nose was nearly destroyed:

“While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

The outcome left her feeling “devastated and hopeless.” Understandable! Something like that would ruin anyone’s confidence! We’re so glad she was able to get it corrected and find her sparkle again.

