Kate Middleton

Did Queen Camilla Just Rudely Shoo Princess Catherine Away During Awkward Chat With Melania Trump? Watch!

Did Queen Camilla Just Rudely Shoo Princess Catherine Away During Awkward Chat With Melania Trump? Watch!

Awwwkward!

The royals are pulling out all the stops for a visit with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday — and it looks like all the prep might have tensions high! Especially for Camilla!

A video of Princess Catherine greeting the FLOTUS alongside the Queen Consort outside of Windsor Castle is going viral. In the clip, Kate and Melania really seem to be hitting it off. The women smile and chat happily, which is a success for international relations — but means Camilla is standing there beside them looking like the odd woman out! Viewers noticed the 78-year-old’s eye contact darts uncomfortably around, until it seems like she’s had enough of Kate hogging their visitor’s attention!

Related: Harry Denies Airing Family’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ In Book

While the ladies talk, Camilla can clearly be seen angling her body toward Kate and saying something while waving her off! OMG! Rude!

The Princess then IMMEDIATELY says a quick goodbye and wanders off! And to make it clear Kate didn’t have a legitimate reason to leave, you can see the Princess of Wales walk aimlessly in husband Prince William‘s direction — and just kind of stand there as he’s engrossed in conversation with King Charles III and Trump. So, she just sorta has to act natural as she tries to busy herself standing all alone. Oof!

Watch (below) around the 7:38 mark:

Damn, Camilla! That was brutal!

We’ve heard there’s rising tension between Will and Charles. Seems like that might be spilling over to their wives, too??

Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 17, 2025 16:00pm PDT

