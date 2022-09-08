Operation Unicorn: Here’s What Happens Next Following Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

It’s a sad day for the world…

As we’ve reported, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth has passed away at 96 years old. But what happens now? Since the sad news of her death, the palace enacted a specific plan called Operation Unicorn, or also known as Operation London Bridge if she died in London. Her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, was the first official to reveal the sad news to Prime Minister Liz Truss and selected officials. The Foreign Office’s Global Response Centre goes on to inform “the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is also the head of state, and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth for whom she has served as a symbolic figurehead,” per The Guardian.

Following the announcement of her passing to the public, The Independent reports that the Scottish Parliament will be immediately suspended. Authorities are also “given 36 hours to prepare for a motion of condolence in the chamber.” Queen Elizabeth will be transported to Holyroodhouse before being taken to St. Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Her body will then be moved to Waverly Station and transported on the Royal Train to London.

Meanwhile the incumbent to the throne, Prince Charles, will meet with the prime minister and deliver a speech to the nation at 6 p.m. the next day. From there, the UK goes into mourning over the next 10 days while her funeral arrangements are made. According to Politico, the state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey following a committal service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The monarch will be buried at the palace’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

