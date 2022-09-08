Buckingham Palace Blessed With Double Rainbow As Queen Elizabeth Passes Away

The world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II…

As news of Her Majesty’s death on Thursday made headlines, Mother Earth paid her respects by debuting a beautiful double rainbow across the street from Buckingham Palace! Correspondent Romilly Weeks for ITV News captured a stunning video of two large and colorful arches lighting up the sky across from the royal building just minutes before the Palace announced the 96-year-old’s passing. On Twitter, she reflected:

“A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews”

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

Wow. What a remarkable sight at such a deeply sad time…

As we reported, on Thursday afternoon, the Palace revealed the monarch passed away in her Scotland home, saying:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her death followed news that her health had declined earlier this week when she had to cancel a previously scheduled meeting. She spent 71 years on the throne. Now, her home is sending her off with a beautiful display of colors. R.I.P.

