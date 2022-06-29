R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 YEARS In Prison For Sex Trafficking Case!

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly announced the decision in a Brooklyn federal courtroom after hearing from several survivors about how the musician used his fame to subject six female victims to sexual abuse, including the late singer Aaliyah. This sentencing comes nine months after the R&B star was found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking he was charged with following a five-week trial.

Kelly has already been jailed without bail since 2019. He is also still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago with a trial expected to begin on August 15.

We hope this sentencing brings some peace to his victims and their families. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

