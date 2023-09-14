Why Rachel Leviss Cut 'Toxic' Tom Sandoval 'Out Of Her Life'!

Listen up, Tom Sandoval! Rachel Leviss wants nothing to do with you anymore!

Why? Despite his birthday wishes earlier this week, it turns out the former lovers have not been on good terms! A source told People on Thursday that “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” adding:

“She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June.”

Wow! That long?! The insider shared “it was healthiest” for Rachel to kick him to the curb as she tries to move on from Scandoval:

“Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center.”

So, Sandoval seems a tad thirsty with that IG comment and everything if this is true!

The source continued to explain that Rachel really wanted to remove the “toxic people” from her life, especially Sandoval, who “can’t keep [Rachel’s] name out of his mouth”:

“She spent months at the facility doing nothing but taking accountability for her actions and learning what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies. A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

Oof!!

Not necessarily wrong, tho… After all, Rachel made sure Sandoval heard her loud and clear that she didn’t want him in her life anymore when she blocked him on Instagram after he wished her a happy birthday! Says it all!

Whether or not you like Rachel after the cheating scandal, you cannot deny she made a wise decision in completely distancing herself from Sandoval! Right??

Reactions? Let us know, Vanderpump Rules fans…

