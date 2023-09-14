Tom Sandoval Totally Throws Obvious GF Tii Under The Bus By Calling Their Relationship Not 'Anything Serious'

Tom Sandoval is opening up about his love life — and it still kinda feels like he’s putting his needs ahead of his significant other. Well, maybe ditch the word “significant”,,,

On Wednesday, E! News caught up with the reality star to talk about dating in the wake of his controversial breakups. Obviously he and longtime girlfriend — and Vanderpump Rules co-star — Ariana Madix split as the result of his infamous affair with Raquel Leviss. And he and now-Rachel are no longer a thing either. In fact, it kinda feels like she hates him as much as Ariana does now! She blocked him after he tried to wish her a happy birthday!

But it seems like he has found someone. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman been photographed multiple times getting cozy with aspiring musician Tii.

He may be trying to bury romance rumors, but photos from earlier this week of the pair walking hand-in-hand to his apartment at 2:00 a.m. Fingers interlocked. Boyfriend-girlfriend stuff. And yet, he can just casually dismiss the relationship, telling the outlet:

“I’m not getting into anything serious right now. I’m just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I’ve been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years.”

15?? Yeah, prior to his nine-year relationship with Ariana, the 40-year-old dated VPR alum Kristen Doute for five years. And technically he was in two committed relationships for like seven months.

The question is, does Tii know the score? Like we said, they’re looking more and more like a couple every time we see them. If he wants to hook up with no strings attached, that’s his business — as long as he’s being up front with these women. And that has not been his strong suit, according to both of his recent exes.

He also was asked about being the villain going into VPR Season 11. And yeah, he can feel the tension:

“It’s very rough and isolating. Very, very lonely at times. You walk in and just you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it’s a s**t feeling, I can tell you. But, I’m glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there. And it’s gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see.”

