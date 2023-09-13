Tom Sandoval Slams ‘Thirsty And Immature’ Rachel Leviss For Blocking Him On Instagram Over Birthday Message!

Tom Sandoval isn’t here for the shade from Rachel Leviss!

As you know, the 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had the nerve earlier this week to hop in the comments section of the now 29-year-old’s post on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. He said:

“Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend”

Ugh! However, Rachel did not appreciate hearing from her former lover whatsoever. In fact, she prevented Sandoval from reaching out to her on the platform again by blocking him on the ‘gram. Oof!!!

Sandoval caught wind of what happened, and he doesn’t sound too happy about it! During the premiere of the new season of Special Forces: The Toughest Test Tuesday, he slammed Rachel for being “thirsty and immature” by publicly sharing that she blocked him on social media. He told Extra:

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature personally, but she is who she is.”

Damn. He threw the shade right back! That said, Sandoval still wishes her nothing but the “best” moving forward:

“I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good and I hope she finds her happiness.”

Clearly, the dynamic between these two has changed drastically! Even Sandoval realizes how different things are between them now. While commenting on the fact he snuck in pictures of Rachel to Special Forces, he expressed:

“During this whole scandal we didn’t have a lot of people. We had each other. She was very much a source of strength. I felt like we both were for each other.”

Well, not anymore it appears!

You can ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

[Image via extratv/YouTube, Bravo/YouTube]