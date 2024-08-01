Rachel Leviss SLAMMED After Wishing Jax Taylor A 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Mental Health Treatment -- Here's Why Fans Are So Upset!

Rachel Leviss is getting roasted for making Jax Taylor‘s mental health treatment all about herself. Sigh.

As we covered, earlier this week, it was revealed that The Valley star checked in to an in-patient mental health treatment center. A rep for the Vanderpump Rules alum pointed out to TMZ that he’d “been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” adding:

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Jax is currently dealing with a separation from his wife Brittany Cartwright. They’ve been trying to fix their relationship problems before divorcing — and, for now, that has meant living apart while trying to co-parent their son, Cruz. So, it’s certainly been a difficult time.

Knowing all too much about the difficulties of a mental health challenge amid relationship troubles, Tom Sandoval‘s ex-mistress took to her Instagram after Jax’s personal matter was made public to wish him well. But, um… fans have some THOUGHTS about her statement.

The Rachel Goes Rogue podcaster shared a screen recording of her notes app on Wednesday, in which she wrote a message “To Jax,” saying:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax’s mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment.”

The 29-year-old then used the statement as a chance to blast people who criticized her own mental health treatment after splitting from her VPR beau amid Scandoval, arguing:

“I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa.”

She continued:

“I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey. This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars .”

She’s sounding just like her pal Bethenny Frankel amid her reality reckoning campaign! FWIW, it says a lot that Jax checked himself into treatment while Bravo is still filming the next season of his series. They seem to be understanding of his healing process so far!

Concluding her message, the TV personality captioned the post:

“Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

As Perezcious readers know, following the aftermath of her affair with Ariana Madix‘s ex-boyfriend, Rachel went to Arizona to get out of the spotlight and receive treatment — but there were a lot of mixed messages about where she was at first. We get why that would be frustrating but is now really the time to clap back at all those old headlines?? Could she not have just wished Jax well without bringing her issues into this?? That’s what has fans most riled up now!

Taking to the comment section, critics called out the former reality star for making this moment all about herself, complaining:

“How did you already manage to make this about yourself ” “You lack self awareness and critical thinking skills. Read the room.” “Honestly, enough girl. You said you left VPR to be done with it all and for your mental health, but you can’t stop talking about anything and everything that happens. It’s getting old.” “I dare you to not make everything about you” “If you actually cared you wouldn’t post this here. You just want people to believe the narrative that you are empathetic” “just needed more attention guys ” “way to make this about yourself Scheana [Shay]-I mean Rachel” “This seems like a backhanded support message. Shoulda just kept this in the notes.” “How have you managed to make this about yourself? This reads so passive aggressively too. Did you learn anything at that retreat?”

OOF!!

No holding back! But it wasn’t all negativity on her feed. She had plenty of supporters defending her and her statement, arguing:

“I do not understand the hate she is receiving for this. This right now is proof no matter what you say people will smear you regardless. I hear you Rachel. Thanks for sharing.” “Why do you all go so hard on her. She is not making it about her. This girl spent a lot of time working on herself and why the comments to bring her down. Does it make you all feel better about yourself. How about be kind” “Am I missing something or are all yall a bunch of C U Next Tuesdays. She’s relating because she has gone through something similar and yeah it’s her instagram of course it’s about her.”

Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think this was an appropriate time to bring up her own mental health treatment backlash? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Rachel Leviss/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]