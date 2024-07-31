Jax Taylor Receiving In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Amid Brittany Cartwright Split

Jax Taylor is seeking help.

The star of The Valley is getting in-patient treatment for persistent mental health struggles amid his ongoing split from wife Brittany Cartwright. Per TMZ, which first reported the news on Tuesday afternoon, the move comes after not only a difficult focus on Jax and Brittany’s issues as part of their television show, but also recent social media posts made by Jax indicating that he’s in the process of “healing,” as he termed it.

A rep for the Vanderpump Rules alum confirmed that Taylor is seeking in-patient mental health treatment when TMZ inquired. They released a statement that began:

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.”

And the rep then added their hope that Jax, Brittany, and their son Cruz Michael Cauchi may be able to receive some privacy at this point, too:

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

As we referenced above, on Monday, Taylor took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo with the aforementioned “healing” caption. The pic was of two books — one of which was entitled Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life. The other one was called Set Boundaries, Find Peace. So, clearly Jax is putting in some work on his mental health with things like that on his reading list.

This all comes amid his ongoing separation from the Kentucky native, which we have been reporting on extensively. Obviously, this is a very difficult time for Jax and Brittany alike — and for Cruz, who they must now co-parent while navigating having to live in two separate homes as they deal with the rocky times ongoing.

FYI, The Valley is in the middle of filming their second season right now, too. Knowing that, TMZ also reports that we should probably expect that this storyline will make it into the show — even with Jax’s step away from filming for the in-patient treatment move. It’ll be interesting to see how Bravo navigates that. But more importantly, we sincerely hope Jax receives the emotional support and expert mental health guidance that we all deserve. Sending love and light during this tough time…

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

